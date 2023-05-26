Migrants set to be housed at RAF Scampton will now be relocated from the asylum seeker detention camp in Manston, Kent, it has been revealed.

The Home Office has informed West Lindsey Council about a change in the asylum-seeker proposal for the site following a ministerial decision.

Initially, the plan for the migrant camp was expected to alleviate the strain being put on hotels in coastal towns such as Skegness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the revised strategy involves utilising the camp in conjunction with the existing hotel accommodation.

The entrance to RAF Scampton.

Coun Trevor Young, newly-elected council leader, said: “It appears the Home Office does not have a clear and deliverable plan for accommodating asylum seekers at RAF Scampton.

“Initially, we were told the site would be up and running by April. We are now three months in and there is still no delivery plan.

“We firmly believe this is because you cannot make RAF Scampton safe for the purpose of housing asylum-seekers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Liberal Democrat member for Gainsborough South West has reaffirmed his party’s commitment to opposing the controversial plans.

The council will proceed with its judicial review on July 12 and 13, taking the matter to the High Court once again.

Coun Young said: “We recognise there are still many unanswered questions about these proposals and ongoing concerns within the community.

“We are doing all we can behind the scenes and continue to stress the importance to the Home Office of them keeping residents and businesses updated on their asylum centre plans for RAF Scampton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are continuing to press the Home Office for more details, including urging them to engage proactively and honestly with our community and we will continue to keep residents updated.

“While we fundamentally oppose the use of RAF Scampton as an asylum centre, it is important we prepare to support our community and any asylum-seekers should our legal proceedings not be successful.