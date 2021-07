WWII exhibitition at Market Rasen Old Police Station and Magistrate's Court

Opening this Saturday, July 3, from 10am to 1pm, will be a Rase Heritage Society exhibition on World War II.

The exhibition will then be open for groups to book in to.

Also this weekend will be another of the heritage walk.

‘The Butcher, Baker and Candlestick maker’ will be the theme on Sunday, July 4, for a walk starting at 2pm.