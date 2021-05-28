Rasen school areas to be given a ‘groundforce’ touch by MRAG

Sally Jacklin, Hayley Jacklin, Beth Mark and Julie Lambie in the preschool area to be transformed EMN-210525-064957001

Market Rasen Action group (MRAG) is working with Market Rasen Primary School and the neighbouring Market Rasen Preschool to create mini wildlife areas.

While the areas are relatively small, group chairman Julie Lambie says they will ‘pack a punch’.

“You can fit a lot into a small area,” she said.

The Market Rasen Primary School area ready to be transformed EMN-210525-064945001

“We have had some fantastic donations already of plants and bird feeders , which we are very grateful for.

“It will make a real difference and we are glad to be able to help.”

The area at the primary school fronts the footpath, so will be visible by everyone passing by.

Head teacher Andrew Smith said he was pleased to be working with MRAG on the project.

“It is wonderful that our community is really proactive to support us with these things.

“It is really going to make a difference to this part of our school.”

The site at the preschool is an area already used by the children - but is currently more of a storage area.

Preschool owner Sally Jacklin said: “When Julie contacted me to ask if we had a space we would like any help renovating or sprucing up, I immediately thought of this corner so I said yes please

“It’s lovely to work with MRAG in this way and we are looking forward to having a lovely corner for the children to enjoy.

However, the preschool wildlife corner will also have a special significance for one family.

The garden area will be created in memory of Mack Dobson, whose brother Ty attends the preschool.

Mack was born sleeping a month ago and mum Beth Mark will be helping with the project.

Beth said: “Instead of flowers at Mack’s funeral, people were asked to donate to a school fund , which will be used to plant a plum tree in this area and also look to providing something for the primary school too.”

Beth and the preschool are also fundraising for SANDS - the stillbirth and neonatal death charity - by taking part in 500k in June.

The preschool team have pledged to walk the distance in their own time and tracking their distance using strava, to reach their combined target.