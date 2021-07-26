Reaction: Your views on Theddlethorpe site becoming a ‘potential location’ for radioactive waste disposal

The Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal site. (Photo: John Aron)

In response to the news on the Louth Leader Facebook page, Debbie Turner commented: “This is really scary stuff - the massive infrastructure that’s needed will devastate the area and beyond.

“Transporting nuclear waste through villages? Tunnels beneath the ground? Railways? Roads? Specially built containers? Aren’t we meant to be going green?

“Even if Lincolnshire Council don’t agree, the government will override. And getting a working group is a laugh - if there’s £’s there the council will agree.

“Property won’t be worth anything. What are we doing to our country? Boris you’ve lost my vote.”

Nik Henville said: “Love how folk demand it’s put in somebody else’s back yard”, and Rebecca Wells said: “We don’t want it!”

Jason Virgil Rix added: “Moan about wind turbines, moan about power cuts and the increase in bills, want electric to charge your car... but don’t want to contribute to the disposal of the waste products. Can’t have it all your own way.”

Peter Cooper concluded: “By way of comparison, the North Sea is only 20 metres deep till you get about 20 miles out, so storing something 1,000 metres deep in rock isn’t going to be poisoning the sea if it’s sealed up properly.