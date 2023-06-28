​Ready, Set, Read at Mablethorpe Library

​This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit Mablethorpe Library to join a superstar team and their marvellous mascots and get involved in a free Summer Reading Challenge themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.

Get involved in a free Summer Reading Challenge at Mablethorpe Library this summer. Photo: Mablethorpe Library

With free materials from Mablethorpe Library and online via the Challenge website, children will be encouraged to keep their minds and bodies active over the summer break.

The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading as they go.

Children taking part in the challenge will receive prizes for every two books read, as well as a certificate and medal for completing the challenge.

Kathy Gowling, manager at Mablethorpe Library, said: “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year and can’t wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays.

"This year’s sporty theme has given us lots of scope for fun activities combining sport and reading and we can’t wait to get ‘Ready, Set, Read!”

Children can join in the Summer Reading Challenge at Mablethorpe Library from this Saturday, July 8.

The special events begin on July 27, with an hour-long session from 10.30am to create your own book bag and design a Mablethorpe Library team flag. Events then take place every Thursday throughout August; no booking is required.

Other events are:

August 3: 10.30am – 11.30am, Calling all football fans, craft the beautiful game.

August 10: 10.30am – 11.30am, Legolympics – compete in a series of brick based challenges.

August 17: 10.30am – 11.30am, Mini Golf Mayhem! Have fun making your own club and having a swinging time!

August 24: 10.30am – 11.30am, Solve the pirate puzzles and games to return the treasure back to the Good Ship Bernard.

August 30, 10.30am – 11.30am, Make a massive mystery Mablethorpe mascot.

September 14, 4pm – 5pm: Medal Ceremony, celebrate another successful summer of reading fun with a surprise special guest!