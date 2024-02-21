Recruitment for lifeguards in Lincolnshire begins

The RNLI are on the lookout for more lifeguards.

​The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is on the hunt for budding lifeguards to launch their lifesaving careers on some of the UK’s most popular beaches, including Mablethorpe.

The charity’s lifeguards not only rescue those in difficulty in the water, they also provide vital beach first-aid and safety advice to ensure visitors can return home safely.

Last summer, lifeguards plucked stricken swimmers from powerful rip currents, saved children being blown offshore in inflatables, came to the aid of paddleboarders and gave lifesaving CPR on beaches among the thousands of incidents they attended.

In 2022, RNLI lifeguards provided patrols and responded to more than 18,000 incidents, helping more than 24,000 people in need and saving 117 lives.

Ted Morgan, Lifeguard Supervisor for Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk said: “To anyone thinking of becoming a lifeguard, just do it. It’s the best job, it’s so rewarding, and it keeps getting better – there’s so much opportunity for growth in the role.

“I love being outside on the beach all summer and sharing my knowledge with people. It often doesn’t feel like a job because I enjoy it so much, which is something a lot of lifeguards say.”

To become a lifeguard, applicants must be able to complete a 400m pool swim in under seven and a half minutes – the first 200m of which must be completed in under three and a half minutes – complete a 25m pool swim underwater and a 25m surface swim consecutively in under 50 seconds, and complete a 200m beach run in under 40 seconds.