Refugees from war-torn Ukraine settle successfully in Louth, MP finds

Refugees from war-torn Ukraine have settled successfully in Louth, the town’s MP has discovered.

Victoria Atkins was invited to meet a group of people who have fled Ukraine since the invasion by Russia in 2022 and have integrated within the Louth community.

She met them at Delicious Happiness, a cafe and bakery on Eastgate that was set up last year by two Ukrainian women, Natalia and Alesya.

Ms Atkins, who is the Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, said: ““I was delighted to meet with some of the local Ukrainian people who have travelled to the UK to escape Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine.

"I was also delighted to see how they have integrated into the local community, which was best demonstrated by the hosts of our meeting, Delicious Happiness, who served up some wonderful Ukrainian cakes.

“We spoke about some of the concerns that the group had and their uncertainty about what the future holds for their community. We also discussed what I can do to help in Parliament and locally.”

The meeting was organised by a local group called Louth Area Of Sanctuary, which offers advice, information, support and friendship to refugees and asylum-seekers from across the world.

Run by volunteers, the group has also created a Welcome Club, which is a focal point for refugees and asylum-seekers who have arrived in the Louth area.

Among those to receive help from the Welcome Club were Natalia and Alesya, who duly founded Delicious Happiness “to return something beautiful to the local community in gratitude”.

After months of hard work, they turned a former launderette on Eastgate into the cafe, which is fondly described by locals as ‘the purple shop’ because of its exterior paintwork.

The duo said: “In addition to cakes that you are already familiar with, like a classic sponge and cheesecakes, you will find some you have probably not tasted before, such as a fantastic eight-layer honey cake called medovik in Ukrainian.

"We also have waffles and savoury treats like pancakes and a traditional Ukrainian dish with mushrooms and cottage cheese, puff-pastry treats, canoe pizzas, hot dogs and much more. Everything is freshly made in store.”