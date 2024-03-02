Refurbished pub in Skegness celebrates reopening with beer festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
A range of 15 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Red Lion in Skegness, from Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday , March 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.
Pub manager Abbey Gibb said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.
“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.
“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”
Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available at the festival for the price of a pint.
Read also: