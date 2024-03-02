Register
Refurbished pub in Skegness celebrates reopening with beer festival

The refurbished Wetherspoons pub in Skegness is celebrating its reopening with a 12-day beer festival.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 09:33 GMT
A range of 15 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Red Lion in Skegness, from Wednesday, March 6, to Sunday , March 17.

The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.

Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers.

Red Lion manager, Abbey Gibb, ready to serve you.Red Lion manager, Abbey Gibb, ready to serve you.
Red Lion manager, Abbey Gibb, ready to serve you.

Pub manager Abbey Gibb said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

“It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available at the festival for the price of a pint.

