Residents' views sought on new 200-home neighbourhood planned for Horncastle

Residents’ views are being sought on a proposed development that could see up to 200 new homes built on a site in Horncastle.

An outline planning application is being prepared by the land and property consultancy, ADAS Land, for a site at Milestone Farm on the A158 Lincoln Road, opposite Horncastle Garden Centre.

But before it submits the application to the council, ADAS Land has launched a public consultation exercise to find out what residents think.

An exhibition event is being held today (Monday) from 3 pm to 7.30 pm in the Top Deck Suite of The Admiral Rodney Hotel on North Street in Horncastle, where people can chat to a member of the ADAS team.

An aerial view of the proposed housing site to the north of Horncastle. (PHOTO BY: ADAS Land)

Residents can also explore the proposals and share their views on a special website at www.horncastleview.co.uk where feedback needs to be submitted no later than next Tuesday (March 25).

ADAS says the site, which would be known as Horncastle View, “is ideally located for deliver sustainable growth for Horncastle”, given that it sits only one kilometre from the town centre.

It was “currently used for commercial horticulture, but the operator of the business had already secured an alternative location to continue elsewhere”.

ADAS is promising up to 200 “high-quality, low-carbon” homes that would feature “energy-efficient measures to lower bills for residents”.

The homes would also “integrate modern technologies, such as EV (electric vehicle) charging points, renewable energy sources and rainwater harvesting systems.

Thomas Lonsdale, managing director of ADAS, said: “We are passionate about creating places where people truly feel at home.

"With Horncastle View, our goal is to build a sustainable and well-connected neighbourhood that blends seamlessly with its surroundings.

"We want it to be a place where people can put down roots, enjoy a sustainable way of living and feel proud to call home.

"We look forward to hearing feedback on our proposals from the local community through our public consultation, which will help us to refine our plans.”

ADAS says the new neighbourhood would also benefit from new footpaths and cycleways to boost safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

‘Green networks’ would “enhance biodiversity and support local wildlife”, while trees would line the streets.

The ADAS team can also be contacted by phone on 0800 0803290, by email at [email protected] and by post to Freepost, Devcomms.