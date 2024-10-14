Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents living near the site of a possible nuclear waste dump in Theddlethorpe are unlikely to win compensation if they choose to move away, it has been claimed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former gas terminal within the coastal village has been identified as one of several potential locations in England for a dump, known as a GDF (geological disposal site), by the government agency, Nuclear Waste Services (NWS).

The controversial proposal has sparked outrage among residents, with 85 per cent said to be against the dump, which would store nuclear waste beneath up to 1,000 metres of sold rock until its radioactivity naturally decays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the objections is that the prospect of a GDF on their doorsteps is dramatically reducing the value of residents’ homes

The former gas terminal at Theddlethorpe has been identified as a possible site for an underground facility for the storage of nuclear waste or GDF (geological disposal facility). (PHOTO BY: Simon Tomson)

To try and combat the alarm, NWS has launched a Property Value Protection (PVP) scheme to compensate homeowners who sell their houses for a sum that is “substantially” lower than expected because the market has been blighted by the threat of a GDF.

However, the scheme has been blasted as “overly complex and too restrictive” by a group supporting the campaign against the Theddlethorpe plan.

That group is Nuclear Free Local Authorities, which gives a voice to councils opposed to nuclear power, and describes the possible proposal at Theddlethorpe as “a massive mining project akin to building the Channel Tunnel into which the UK’s most deadly stockpile of radioactive waste would be deposited for eternity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its secretary, Richard Outram, said: “Eligibility for compensation requires the applicant to hurdle five key conditions and supply complex evidence.

Richard Outram (left), secretary of the Nuclear Free Local Authorities organisation, pictured at a stakeholder summit of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

"One key hurdle is the need to demonstrate ‘a compelling need’ to sell. I asked NWS if the desire to escape the prospect of a future GDF development would be accepted as ‘a compelling need’.

"The response was a resounding no. The NWS said a desire to move away from the area would not meet the ‘compelling need’ criteria of the scheme.”

Nevertheless, digging deeper, Mr Outram discovered that such criteria included “a significant change in health or mobility”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is clear from public questions posed at meetings of East Lindsey District Council that the continued uncertainty is taking a toll on the emotional, mental and physical health of some residents.

"Surely, in circumstances where they have had to obtain related professional medical treatment, the need to move constitutes ‘a compelling need’. Taking a counter-view would be inhumane.”

If such circumstances are put to the test, residents would have to apply to the PVP scheme, to be overseen by a five-member panel.

NWS says the quintet would be made up of one of its own representatives, someone from the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and three independents who have had previous experience of similar PVP schemes relating to other major public projects such as HS2, Crossrail or the third runway at Heathrow Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NWS insists the scheme is fair and points out that it is “discretionary and not one required by law”.

A spokesperson said: “It recognises the importance of helping those eligible applicants who are most severely affected by the announcement of locations being considered to host a GDF.

"It is for those who demonstrate a compelling need to sell their property, yet have been unable to do so other than at a substantially reduced price due to a GDF host search.”