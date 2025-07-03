'Respectful dialogue' welcome, but not 'hate, discrimination and intolerance', say Boston Pride organisers

The team behind Boston’s first-ever Pride event has issued a statement on the upcoming celebration, saying they welcome ‘respectful dialogue’, but not ‘hate, discrimination and intolerance’.

Boston Pride is due to take place in Central Park on Saturday, July 26.

In the words of organisers Boston Borough Council, it aims to ‘bring the borough’s entire community together in a vibrant, inclusive and joyful way’ (details on this year's line-up and activities can be found here).

However, yesterday (Wednesday, July 3), the team behind the event responded to what it described as ‘a wide range of comments and conversations’ it had seen.

A scene from last year's East Coast Pride, staged in Skegness. Credit: East Coast Pride 2024

“We want to thank everyone who’s reached out – with support, questions, or different perspectives,” the statement began.

“We fully believe in the right to express personal views, and respectful dialogue is always welcome. But let’s be absolutely clear: hate, discrimination, and intolerance have no place at Boston Pride.

“We won’t be engaging with or responding to any harmful or divisive discourse. Our energy is firmly focused on what matters – bringing our community together for a beautiful, joyful, and safe celebration.”

Boston Pride follows Skegness’ first Pride event, East Coast Pride, which was staged last year.

Some of those due to appear at the Boston Pride event.

That event was hailed by organisers as a resounding success, attracting ‘phenomenal’ support.

This event has been made possible thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Boston Town Area Committee.

The statement continued: “We’re proud to be working with an incredible multilingual security team to help create a space where everyone feels welcome and protected.

“Boston Pride is for everyone – LGBTQ+ folks and allies, families of all kinds, young people, elders, parents, friends, chosen families, and every person in between. No matter who you are, how you identify, or where you are on your journey – you belong here.

“To those who can’t be out right now, who move quietly or remain unseen for their own safety – we see you, we honour you, and you are deeply part of this celebration too.

“Pride is for the loud and the quiet, the visible and the invisible, the fierce and the questioning. It’s for all of us.

“And now, with love in our hearts and glitter in our plans, we’re getting back to what we do best – preparing to make Boston Pride as amazing, magical, and fabulous as it can possibly be.”

The statement closes: “This will be the only time we address this topic. From here on out, we’re focused on joy, unity, and celebration. See you soon – and come as you are.”