Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An alarming appointment with his GP convinced Woodhall Spa man Mike Harman that he had to lose weight. Now he has won a prestigious award after shedding four and a half stone since March.

Mike, a 63-year-old retired bus-driver, weighed almost 21 stone. But he says joining a Slimming World group was the best decision he has made, boosting both his health and his lifestyle.

"I feel fantastic,” he said. “Even now, I am still losing weight, and yet I enjoy a huge variety of foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"My doctor told me that my liver was struggling and that I if I didn’t change my lifestyle, I was heading for diabetes.

BEFORE -- Mike Harman, who used to work as a bus driver, pictured before he took on his slimming challenge.

"I was also suffering from indigestion, and I now realise that I was depressed about my weight.”

Mike discovered that he was eligible to be referred by his GP to Slimming World via the One You Lincolnshire weight-loss service. And he joined one of two groups at Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa run by consultant Karen Fereday.

"I couldn’t believe I’d been given the chance to kick-start my weight-loss,” recalled Mike. “I was given a lovely welcome by Karen. We went through my plan and I learned how food optimising was going to work for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t wait to get started and, in my first week, I lost an amazing 9lb. I couldn’t believe it.”

AFTER -- proud Mike Harman after losing four and a half stone with his local Slimming World group.

Mike continued to shed the pounds so successfully that he won the ‘Man Of The Year’ award at his Slimming World class.

Karen, who also runs two groups in Horncastle, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of Mike’s achievements so far. He’s on the way to losing five stone.

"I have no doubt that he will reach his personal achievement target, becoming fitter and healthier for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s always a pleasure to welcome new members. We know the UK is in an obesity crisis, but there is an easier way of achieving weight loss and changing the mindset around food and activity.”

Mike added: “I love that we are taught to enjoy great, tasty food but still lose weight. I now plan my meals and prefer to use fresh produce and veg grown in the garden, avoiding hidden sins in processed foods.

"I am no longer struggling with depression, and I no longer need regular blood tests for my liver function.”