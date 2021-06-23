Revealed: The top 10 best and worst GP surgeries in Lincolnshire - as rated by patients

Stock image: Shutterstock. EMN-210623-135157001

The survey contacted 2.3 million people to gather information on how patients feel about their local GP and it reveals the best and worst surgeries in Lincolnshire and beyond.

Across the country, around a third of patients contacted returned the survey and the majority described the overall experience as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (38%).

Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 5% said their overall experience was ‘fairly poor’ and 2% described it as ‘very poor’.

The survey was carried out before the pandemic, between January and March 2020.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the top 10 practices in NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group area which were voted the best/worst by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good/very poor’.

Top 10 best rated GP surgeries in Lincolnshire:

1) Glebe Park Surgery, Lincoln - The response rate was 36%. Of these, 81% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.

2) The New Springwells Practice, Billingborough - The response rate was 59%. Of those who responded, 79% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.

3) The Stack Yard Surgery, Croxton Kerrial - The response rate was 51%, Of these, 77% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

4) Sutterton Surgery, Sutterton - The response rate was 52%. Of these, 76% said it was very good and 17% said it was fairly good.

5) Willingham-By-Stow Surgery, Willingham by Stow - The response rate was 56%. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 22% said it was fairly good.

6) The Bassingham Surgery, Bassingham - The response rate was 41%. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 19% said it was fairly good.

7) Billinghay Medical Practice, Billinghay - The response rate was 45%. Of these, 75% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

8) The Ingham Surgery, Ingham - The response rate was 45%. Of these, 71% said it was very good and 25% said it was fairly good.

9) Market Cross Surgery, Corby Glen - The response rate was 48%. Of these, 70% said it was very good and 26% said it was fairly good.

10) Washingborough Family Practice, Washingborough - The response rate was 56%. Of these, 69% said it was very good and 27% said it was fairly good.

Top 10 worst rated GP surgeries:

1) Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe - The response rate was 53%. Of these, 14% said it was very poor and 18% said it was fairly poor.

2) Beacon Medical Practice, Skegness - The response rate was 39%. Of these, 13% said it was very poor and 16% said it was fairly poor.

3) Crossroads Medical Practice, North Hykeham - The response rate was 40%. Of these, 8% said it was very poor and 10% said it was fairly poor.

4) Sleaford Medical Group, Sleaford - The response rate was 45%. Of these, 8% said it was very poor and 13% said it was fairly poor.

5) The New Coningsby Surgery, Coningsby - The response rate was 45%. Of these, 8% said it was very poor and 8% said it was fairly poor.

6) Cleveland Surgery, Gainsborough - The response rate was 36%. Of these, 7% said it was very poor and 15% said it was fairly poor.

7) Cliff House Medical Practice, Lincoln - The response rate was 31%. Of these, 6% said it was very poor and 8% said it was fairly poor.

8) Caistor Health Centre, Caistor - The response rate was 42%. Of these, 6% said it was very poor and 14% said it was fairly poor.

9) Branston & Heighington Family Practice, Branston - The response rate was 47%. Of these, 5% said it was very poor and 6% said it was fairly poor.

10) Spilsby Surgery, Spilsby - The response rate was 44%. Of these, 4% said it was very poor and 4% said it was fairly poor.