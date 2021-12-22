Review: Aladdin at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough

Aladdin at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough

I have to confess, this was my first visit to the venue, but I wasn’t disappointed - what a jewel to have within West Lindsey.

Anyway, to the pantomime - the rags to riches story that is Aladdin.

The show of just five principal actors is headed up by former Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison (Heather Trott), as Spirit of the Ring, who was first to appear on stage and got the audience involved from the very start.

Cheryl Fergison stars in the pantomime at Trinity Centre EMN-211123-203256001

Her easy and friendly manner clearly comes naturally and was appreciated by the audience, who warmed to her immediately.

And while she was known for enjoying a good karaoke night in the Queen Vic as the George Michael-loving Eastenders character, this show, from Anton Benson Productions, really gives opportunity for Cheryl to show just what an incredible voice she has.

To be the baddie - and attract those all important boos - you need to command the stage and Nathan Smith as Abanazar did just that.

His powerful, deep, booming voice got everyone’s attention, with boos aplenty in return.

However, he was not averse to some extremely corny jokes, which are of course a must for any good pantomime, and there was certainly no shortage here.

There were some old classics, as well as some modern updates and some local references that got many laughs too.

As with every great panto, this production has the ‘its behind you’ scene, as characters are picked off one by one, so they ‘have to do it again then’ - and if that means nothing to you, then what pantos have you been too?

There is also a fantastic magic carpet ride and .... well I won’t spoil the surprise on the genie front.

A great family pantomime for all ages to enjoy.

Aladdin runs until January 2, 2022.

So get your tickets and head along to No Peking for some traditional family fun.