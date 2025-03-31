Rhino-mad girl, 8, in remarkable mission to help dogs protect wildlife in Africa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A caring eight-year-old schoolgirl from Bardney has stepped up her remarkable fundraising mission to help dogs and wildlife.

Paige Bavin raised cash for the Dogs 4 Wildlife charity at the prestigious Crufts show in Birmingham – alongside Rocket, a specially trained conservation dog.

And now she is looking forward to her own Walk4Wildlife event at Hartsholme Country Park in Lincoln in August to generate vital money to protect endangered animals. She is particularly fond of rhinoceroses.

Paige’s passion for wildlife protection has already helped raise more than £2,000 to support Dogs 4 Wildlife’s policy of using specialist dogs, such as Rocket, to combat poaching and protect endangered species in Africa.

Eight-year-old Paige Bavin, of Bardney, raising money with conservation dog Rocket at Crufts.

The charity, a not-for-profit organisation based in Carmarthenshire, Wales, breeds and trains conservation dogs to assist in the fight against wildlife crime in southern Africa.

These incredible dogs are deployed to protect rhinos and other animals from the devastating effects of poaching.

Paige’s fundraising journey began in December 2023 when she walked two miles every day through freezing temperatures to raise money for the cause.

Her dedication continued last year with a raffle, which successfully raised additional funds and awareness for Dogs 4 Wildlife.

Paige and fellow supporters getting ready for her Walk4Wildlife event in August.

Paige has even received a letter of commendation and thanks from conservation hero and TV celebrity Sir David Attenborough.

“I wanted to help save the rhinos,” she said. “When I heard how many rhinos are in danger because of poaching, I knew I had to do something.

"I love animals, especially rhinos and dogs, and I just want to stop the poachers. I hope my efforts help Dogs 4 Wildlife train more dogs like Rocket so they can keep rhinos safe.”

As part of her continued commitment to conservation, Paige is launching her Walk4Wildlife initiative on Sunday, August 10. She hopes to encourage other children to get active by walking in support of endangered animals across Africa and becoming ‘young wildlife warriors’.

Paige says she loves dogs and rhinos.

Paige's efforts are especially crucial given the alarming statistics. In the last two years, 919 rhinos have been poached in southern Africa, with 420 killed in 2024 alone.

Dogs 4 Wildlife, through its team of 15 operational dogs across four southern African countries, has been instrumental in reducing poaching by up to 75 per cent.

Rocket, a Labrador who will be deployed to fight wildlife crime, has been directly supported by Paige’s fundraising efforts.

Paige’s mother, Lisa Bavin, said: “Paige has always loved rhinos and is so passionate about their conservation. I’m beyond proud of her for taking action and making a real difference at such a young age.”

Jacqui Law and Darren Priddle, founders of Dogs 4 Wildlife, also expressed their admiration. They said: “Paige is a true inspiration.

"The younger generation is the future of wildlife conservation, and we are so proud of her selfless dedication to saving endangered species. Her efforts are a shining example of passion and perseverance in action.”

To support Paige’s cause, you can visit her dedicated Facebook page, Just A Girl Mad About Rhinos.

Those who take part in Walk4Wildlife in August will receive a medal if they raise £50, a T-shirt if they raise £100 and an adoption pack once they raise £250.

Everyone will receive a certificate, and you can sign on by emailing [email protected]