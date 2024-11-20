Rising stars wow audience at talent show in Skegness

Performers at the Skegness has got talent show at the Suncastle. Photos: Barry Robinson.

Rising stars of Skegness wowed the audience at a talent show held in the resort.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held at the Suncastle and featured 10 acts, watched by an enthusiastic audience of around 185 people.

was attended by 185 people.

Organised by Real Deal Promotions, judges for the night were Summer Willets, Luke Hollingsworth and the Mayor of Skegness, CounAdrian Findley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Cartwright, of Real Deal Promotions, said it was a great night.

“Seven-year-old Zayn from Top Limitz Dance Academy wowed both the judges and the audience with his amazing Michael Jackson dance routine to win the tournament, but all acts were incredible,” said Steve.

" In addition to his winners trophy and prize money, Zayn has also be invited to perform at next year's East Coast Pride event.”

All acts have been invited back to perform on upcoming Real Deal Promotions events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges Luke Hollingsworth, Summer Willets and the Mayor of Skegness, CounAdrian Findley.

Organisers are already looking to next year's event, which will feature live auditions and heats at various venues across Skegness with a huge live final and special guests.

“We love hosting and promoting these community events and this event highlighted just how much talent there is in Skegness,” added Steve.

Real Deal Promotions’ next community event is a free admission community Christmas event at the Suncastle on Sunday, December 1.

The event will feature a very special memory tree light switch-on, where people can hang their own decorations and messages for loved ones. There will also be a carol service, festive traders, live entertainment, singing and dance performances, bouncy castles, soft play, gaming zone, facepainting and much, much more.