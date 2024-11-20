Rising stars wow audience at talent show in Skegness
The event was held at the Suncastle and featured 10 acts, watched by an enthusiastic audience of around 185 people.
was attended by 185 people.
Organised by Real Deal Promotions, judges for the night were Summer Willets, Luke Hollingsworth and the Mayor of Skegness, CounAdrian Findley.
Steve Cartwright, of Real Deal Promotions, said it was a great night.
“Seven-year-old Zayn from Top Limitz Dance Academy wowed both the judges and the audience with his amazing Michael Jackson dance routine to win the tournament, but all acts were incredible,” said Steve.
" In addition to his winners trophy and prize money, Zayn has also be invited to perform at next year's East Coast Pride event.”
All acts have been invited back to perform on upcoming Real Deal Promotions events.
Organisers are already looking to next year's event, which will feature live auditions and heats at various venues across Skegness with a huge live final and special guests.
“We love hosting and promoting these community events and this event highlighted just how much talent there is in Skegness,” added Steve.
Real Deal Promotions’ next community event is a free admission community Christmas event at the Suncastle on Sunday, December 1.
The event will feature a very special memory tree light switch-on, where people can hang their own decorations and messages for loved ones. There will also be a carol service, festive traders, live entertainment, singing and dance performances, bouncy castles, soft play, gaming zone, facepainting and much, much more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.