A scroll bearing the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) pledge has been signed at Skegness Lifeboat station to mark the charity’s 200th anniversary.

RNLI stations and shops in the North and East are taking part in the the charity’s ‘Connecting our Communities’ campaign as part of celebrations.

The scroll began its journey on Monday, March 4, at an anniversary service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey and is being passed through 240 RNLI communities – lifeboat stations, shops, lifeguard units and fundraising branches – around the UK.

It arrived at Skegness Lifeboat Station this morning (Friday) before heading to Mablethorpe Lifeboat Station tomorrow,

Mairi Perry, fundraising chairman, signs the RNLI 200 scroll at Skegness Lifeboat Station, watched by Coxwain Craig Willard and volunteer shop manager Chris Fisher.

The pledge reads: ‘Whoever we are, wherever we are from, we are one crew, ready to save lives. We’re powered by passion, talent and kindness, like generations of selfless lifesavers before us. This is our watch, we lead the way, valuing each other, trusting each other, depending on one another, volunteering to face the storm together. Knowing that, with courage, nothing is impossible. That is what has always driven us to save every one we can. It's what makes every one of us a lifesaver.’

Beneath the pledge, printed in seven languages (English, Irish Gaelic, Welsh, Scottish Gaelic, Ulster Scots, Manx, and Cornish), it says: ‘Signed in 2024 by representatives of the RNLI’s lifesaving communities, on behalf of all who strive to save every one.’

Siging the scroll in Skegness were Coxwain Craig Willard, Fundraising Chairman Mairi Perry and Volunteer Shop Manager Chris Fisher.

Afterwards Craig commented: “It is a proud moment to take part in such a historic occasion as part of the RNLI 200 relay.

Skegness RNLI crew with the RNLI 200 scroll after its signing at Skegness Lifeboat Station.

"The pledge reads ‘we are one crew, ready to save lives’ and it is fitting representatives of the fundraising team and our shop also signed it because without them, and the generous public who support us, we wouldn’t be here.

”Today’s signing is the first day of our future.”

Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: ‘The Connecting our Communities relay is one of the most significant events of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary year as it’s all about our people. For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous donors who fund our lifesaving work.

‘We’re thrilled to have representation from our stations, lifeguard units and fundraising branches across the UK and Ireland.”

The pledge on the RNLI 200 scroll.

The scroll finishes its journey in October at Douglas on the Isle of Man, which was home to the RNLI’s founder, Sir William Hillary. By this time, it will carry around 700 signatures.