RNLI tribute to 'man whose legacy reaches far beyond business, beyond titles, and beyond the everyday'

Skegness Lifeboat, Skegness ILB, Mablethorpe lifeboat and Hunstanton Lifeboat were honouring the memory of Peter Price, who served on both of the town’s lifeboats and the Humber RNLI Lifeboat between 2001 and 2010.

Two other lifeboats were due to take part but sadly Humber had a lock issue at Grimsby and Wells had mechanical issues.

Peter (aka 'The Captain') joined the RNLI on 19th February 2001 and quickly became an important member of the team. In 2004, he progressed to being a Helmsman which allowed him to command the lifeboat on operational service calls.

In a ceremony broadcast from the lifeguards’ hut on Skegness beach, fellow crewman Lee St Quinton explained what made Peter so special, describing him as ‘a man whose legacy reaches far beyond business, beyond titles, and beyond the everyday’.

"His courage and selflessness were evident in every rescue mission, every training session, and every moment he spent protecting lives at sea,” said Lee. “Peter’s dedication made him an influential figure at the station – he spent countless hours training junior crew, me included. “He was always the first to arrive when the pagers sounded, often leaving us wondering how he made that old Escort van fly down the seafront so quickly.”

Peter’s skill and commitment soon led him to join the Humber Lifeboat crew, based at Spurn Point. He earned the nickname of "The Captain" in response to his strong character and seamanship skills.

One service launch which stands out was on 12th August, 2006, while serving aboard the Lifeboat Fraser Flyer. Peter was called to assist a yacht in distress outside the Humber estuary.

Battling Force 8 northerly winds and swells over five metres high, the crew worked together to transfer two crew members from the stricken yacht and tow it safely back to Grimsby. For this mission, the RNLI trustees awarded a “Thanks inscribed on Vellum” to the duty coxswain.

It wasn't all serious, though, for Peter – he loved the social side of being part of the RNLI in Skegness and was “always the life and soul of any social gathering”.

In 2010, Peter and his wife, Lyndsay, moved away from Skegness and launched his electrical company UK Electrical Services (UES) in Cumbria. This proved to be a great success and allowed Pete to support many others in the industry including many apprentices and trainees.

Living in Cumbria allowed Peter to explore the outdoors, his love for the water remained and led him to purchase a yacht which he kept on Lake Windermere,. This provided Peter with the fix he missed from Skegness and his days with the RNLI and created fond memories for Lindsay and their children, Eleanor and George.

During the ceremony, Lindsay, requested a sunflower be laid in Peter’s memory. Poems chosen by his family were also read by crewman Adam Holmes.

All boats sounded their whistles/horns for five seconds after final words, “Fair winds and following Sea’s Captain”.

Following the ceremony, Criag Watts of the boating lake cafe provided fish and chips for the crew following recovery and wash down.

1 . RNLI TRIBUTE Making memories - Peter and his wife, Lyndsay. Photo: RNLI

2 . RNLI TRIBUTE Lifeboats gather off the shore at Skegness for the ceremony. Photo: RNLI

3 . RNLI TRIBUTE Lifeboats line up off the shore at Skegness. Photo: RNLI

4 . RNLI tribute The Skegness Lifeboat getting in position for the ceremony. Photo: RNLI