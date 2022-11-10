Rugby club crowds enjoy fireworks fun and beerfest pints

Wavintg a sparkler at the Sleaford Rugby Club bonfire night.

Hundreds of people turned out for an evening of fiery entertainment including fairground rides, food outlets and bar, with families tucking into burgers and hot dogs galore.

There was also live music before and after the event.

Gates opened at 4pm and the bonfire was lit at 5.30pm to warm the crowds up. But this was only the precursor to the main event of a lengthy firework show which kicked off around 7pm.

Families view the fireworks at Sleaford Rugby Club bonfire night on Saturday.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the area there was the traditional bonfire and fireworks at Woodland Waters in Ancaster the same evening, with bar and barbecue for visitors. Meanwhile Harmston Youth Farmers Club are holding their bonfire tonight on Blankney Estate.

It was time to dust off your lederhosen to join in an Oktoberfest held at Sleaford Rugby Club’s David Williams Pavilion bar on October 29.

It was a foot stomping musical evening of fun and games for club members and guests alike with a sing along to the club’s own Bavarian Volksfest.

The evening was a traditional long table event, serving up Currywurst or Bratwurst with fries, coleslaw and sauerkraut, plus suitable German beers and shots available.

Advertisement

Lee and Lisa Davies with Florence Davies 7 and Scarlett Davies 10 of Sleaford.

The night before they staged a family Halloween party event at the club. The children were kept dancing, playing and full of sweets, even the parents joined in.

Enjoying the fun fair stalls. Alison and Ian Clark with Lauren Clark 11 and Katie Clark 6.

From left - Jen Horwood, Ruby Horwood 12, Paris Horwood 7, Paul Horwood and Italia Horwood 4.

Advertisement

Sleaford Ladies rugby team dressed up for the occasion.

From left - Shaun Fisher, Michael Cockroft, Amy Cockroft, Kaleigh Riglin and Carly Fisher.

From left - Helen Booth, Kristie Pilsworth, Tim Schofield and Tokki McLarnon.

From left - Eamonn McLarnon - 1st team manager, Adam Loveday - 1st team captain and Megan Jones - ladies team captain.

Advertisement

From left - Gaz, Tyler and Joe hang onto the jugs.

Sleaford Rugby Club fireworks.

Crowds at Sleaford Rugby bonfire night.

L-R Adam Wilson, Isla Wilson 9, Jo Daniels, George Daniels 8, Ian Daniels, Charlie Daniels 10

Advertisement