Rugby club crowds enjoy fireworks fun and beerfest pints
Sleaford Rugby Club hosted its traditional bonfire and fireworks spectacular on Saturday, November 5.
Hundreds of people turned out for an evening of fiery entertainment including fairground rides, food outlets and bar, with families tucking into burgers and hot dogs galore.
There was also live music before and after the event.
Gates opened at 4pm and the bonfire was lit at 5.30pm to warm the crowds up. But this was only the precursor to the main event of a lengthy firework show which kicked off around 7pm.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Elsewhere in the area there was the traditional bonfire and fireworks at Woodland Waters in Ancaster the same evening, with bar and barbecue for visitors. Meanwhile Harmston Youth Farmers Club are holding their bonfire tonight on Blankney Estate.
It was time to dust off your lederhosen to join in an Oktoberfest held at Sleaford Rugby Club’s David Williams Pavilion bar on October 29.
It was a foot stomping musical evening of fun and games for club members and guests alike with a sing along to the club’s own Bavarian Volksfest.
The evening was a traditional long table event, serving up Currywurst or Bratwurst with fries, coleslaw and sauerkraut, plus suitable German beers and shots available.
Advertisement
The night before they staged a family Halloween party event at the club. The children were kept dancing, playing and full of sweets, even the parents joined in.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement