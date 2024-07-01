Runners roared on by lions
Horncastle Running Group was born in March last year, and has gone from strength to strength since its inception.
The group meet at the Bull Hotel Horncastle on Mondays and Thursdays at 6.30pm, and now the group can offer a new route to their members – being serenaded by an assortment of wild animals.
Wolds Wildlife Park are now playing host to the Running Group’s monthly 5k runs, and Laura Stott-Allworthy, after consulting with founder Robin Harrison, initially approached Tracy Walters, co-founder of the Wolds Wildlife Park, about the idea of hosting regular 5k events within the Park.
The first event was held last Sunday June 16 which despite the unseasonably poor weather attracted in access of 100 runners/walkers and volunteers, and Robin said it “proved to be an amazing success” and that the runners and walkers enjoyed getting roared on by the resident lions on the day.
Wolds cafe and events manager Sharron Tonge said: "We are delighted to host Horncastle Running Group at the park for their runs.”
The next 5km run around Wolds Wildlife Park is to be held on Sunday July 14, starting at 9am.
All are welcome to come along to sessions, regardless of ability and with the option to run or walk, and there is no membership fee.
The group is also looking for people to help by volunteering to marshall, set up, and close down their routes.
To find out more about Horncastle Running Group, visit www.facebook.com/groups/735465990986684