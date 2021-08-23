Saxilby housing developers will help build MUGA​​​​​​​

Saxilby Parish Council along with Ingleby Parish Council has announced it has received £75,000 as part of the first Section 106 contribution from the Lovell Homes, Ingleby View development.

A Section 106 is a legal agreement between an applicant seeking planning permission and the local planning authority

Of the £75,000, £50,000 is ring-fenced towards the Saxilby and District Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) which is a project in the Saxilby Neighbourhood Plan (NDP) and will be submitted for planning permission in the next month or so and £25,000 is ring-fenced to fund the extension and upkeep of the new burial ground.

One of the houses on the Ingleby View development

Another £50,000 will be received upon occupation of the 60th house on the site and this will be used to fund the MUGA and/or play space projects in the NDP.

Alongside the Section 106 money, Lovell Homes staff will also be taking part in a volunteer day at sites around the village in early September.

Coun David Cotton, chairman of the parish council and a West Lindsey District councillor, said: “I’m pleased to see the wider village get some benefit out of the Sturton Road development, with the payment of Section 106 monies.

“Lovell Home have always been willing to consult with the parish council and working together has brought benefits to the community.

"This has included an extension to the burial ground and volunteering in the community.

“As the developments reach completion, we can become one large village all working together.”

Nicola Bailey, liaison officer for Lovell Homes said: “We’re pleased to continue supporting the progress of our exciting Ingleby View development with this first Section 106 payment.

"At Lovell, we’re committed to creating communities that are built to last for generations to come and we’re already well on the way to doing this at Saxilby, with several families already settled into their new homes.