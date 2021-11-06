Sensational 60's comes to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness

The Trems are appearing at the Embassy Centre, Skegness.

Five legendary names take to the stage and deliver a night where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.

Whether you go along to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, the night is full of timeless classics,

In the spotlight are:

MIKE PENDER MBE (original voice of The Searchers) The Searchers were formed by Mike Pender and John McNally originally as a Skiffle group in Liverpool in 1959. As they went into the 60’s they turned to mainstream pop.

They were rivalled only by The Beatles and Gerry and The Pacemakers. The band notched up six UK top ten hits with 3 of those reaching number one and spent 36 weeks in the top 10

of which seven of those weeks were at the number one1 spot.

Hits include Needles And Pins, Don’t Throw Your Love Away, Sweets For My Sweet, When You Walk In The Room.

THE TREMS (all former members of The Tremeloes) Starting out as an English beat group founded in Dagenham Essex in 1958, originally called Brian Poole And The Tremeloes. Hits include, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Do You Love Me, Call Me Number One and Silence Is Golden. DOZY BEAKY MICK & TICH. Originally called Dave Dee And The Bostons formed in 1961. Changing their name to Dave Dee, Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich in 1964. In 1966 the band were in the charts for 50 weeks out of 52. In Germany alone in 1967, record sales out sold The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Hits include Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu plus many more.

THE FORTUNES. Hailing from Birmingham England, the band first came into prominence in 1964 with their hit single Caroline, which was used as the signature tune for the influential Pirate Radio Station of the same name. Other classics include, Storm In A Teacup, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Freedom Come Freedom Go.

THE DAKOTAS. Originally convened as a backing group from Manchester, the band were largely associated with Billy J Kramer. Hits include, Little Children, The Cruel Sea, Do You Want To Know A Secret.