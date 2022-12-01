Have you got a story you want to share? Well, don’t keep it to yourself!

Sharing your story with us just got even easier!

Lincolnshireworld has launched a brand new way for you to submit a story straight to our newsroom to go on our website and into our printed editions in Sleaford, Boston, Skegness, Horncastle, Market rasen and Louth.

Your World is simple and quick to use allowing you to get the message across to thousands of people.

Advertisement

Using this link https://submit.nationalworld.com/, you can compile your story, upload a picture and submit it to us.