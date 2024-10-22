Awards winners with senior staff and special guests.

Dedication and outstanding achievement were celebrated when Louth Academy hosted its annual awards evening.

The event, held at Louth Town Hall, brought together students, staff, parents, governors and community members to honour the academic, artistic, and personal accomplishments of the academy’s talented pupils.

More than 50 students were recognised for their excellence across a wide range of categories, including academic achievement, student progress, sporting excellence, and personal development.

Executive Principal Phil Dickinson, who opened the evening, praised the resilience, hard work, and determination shown by the students, highlighting the academy’s best ever GCSE results.

“We are immensely proud of the accomplishments of our students,” said Mr Dickinson. “This evening is about celebrating not only their academic success but also their growth as individuals who contribute positively to the school and wider community.

“Their achievements are a testament to their dedication, as well as the support from their families and our staff.”

Special awards were presented to students who demonstrated exceptional achievement and perseverance.

These prestigious honours highlighted the holistic approach Louth Academy takes in fostering not just academic excellence, but also the personal development of each student.

Chair Of the Board of Trustees, Philip Bond, spoke passionately about progress Louth Academy had made in recent years, describing it as beacon of excellence within Lincolnshire Gateway Academies Trust.

Performances from the school’s music department added to the evening’s celebratory atmosphere, showcasing the artistic talents of pupils.

Proud Associate Principal Joe Hermiston said the event was a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved, and it underscored the school’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and community contributors.

“It’s truly a privilege to celebrate the achievements of our incredible students,” he said. “Their hard work, resilience, and dedication exemplify the values we uphold at Louth Academy.

“This evening not only marks their academic success but also reflects the strength of our school community, which nurtures both personal and collective growth.

“I couldn’t be prouder to lead such a vibrant and committed group of individuals.”