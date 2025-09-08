Visitors to Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough will be taken on a nostalgic trip back in time on Saturday, September 13, with a special 1940’s Picnic Day.

The event is planned for the fountain area at the centre from 11am to 2pm and will bring some of the sounds and nostalgia of the era to life with a fun and memorable day out for the whole family.

The centre will be transformed with themed bunting and vintage displays, creating the perfect setting for families and friends to enjoy a day filled with traditional fun.

Visitors with be treated to a performance from the talented Room 21 Big Band alongside authentic 1940’s dancers, setting the scene with music from the 1940s.

Last year's event

Children can enjoy free face painting between 11am and 1pm, while families are encouraged to take part in traditional garden games and enjoy the collection of vintage vehicles on display.

With plenty of entertainment throughout the day, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Highlights of the event include live 1940’s music from Room 21 Big Band, 1940’s dancers bringing the era to life, vintage vehicles and displays around the Yard and family fun with games and free face painting.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing the 1940’s Picnic Day to Marshall’s Yard.

1940’s dancers bringing the era to life

“It’s a chance for families and visitors of all ages to enjoy fantastic live entertainment, vintage displays and good old-fashioned fun.

“The Yard has such a special atmosphere, and this event is a wonderful way to celebrate the past while making new memories together.”