Skegness councillors light up gardens for Christmas

Coun Danny Brookes by the new Christmas Tree in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

For the first time there is a Christmas tree next to the bandstand in front of the Tower Pavilion.

It was switched on before the Skegness Town Council meeting on Wednesday night but the Mayor, Coun Trevor Burnham, who thanked his fellow East Lindsey councillors, Billy and Danny Brookes, for helping him pay for it out of the district councillor budgets.

They also paid for the tree in Café Dansant in the Tower Gardens Pavilion.

This year Skegness Town Council has invested in new lights to brighten up the town after the challenges of last year.

At their meeting in August, councillors agreed a three-year Christmas Illuminations contract at a total value of £54,524 be awarded to Lite Ltd.

The lights, which includes 24 column streetlamps in Lumley Road, have been put in the same places as previous years. This includes the High Street and the Christmas Tree outside the Hildreds Centre, which this year had a soft switch-on rather than big event, although there was still entertainment in the Hildreds Centre and a Christmas Market run by Carnival Committee.

Next year it is hoped a bigger event can be organised and Coun Danny Brookes has been voted on to a new Switch On Event Group to help make this happen.