Skegness firefighter joins county's unsung heroes to receive award for fundraising

Simon Coxell (right) receiving his award.

Simon Coxell completed 500 burpees a day - that's a staggering 15,500 - in full kit throughout the month of May, raising hundreds of pounds for Skegness Natureland and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's recognition awards celebrated the service's finest and those who have gone above and beyond to help their communities and their colleagues.

The awards were presented at a ceremony hosted by BBC Radio Lincolnshire's Melvyn Prior.

Simon, who retires next month on his 50th birthday after 32 years service, said he surprised to hear he had been nominated.

"The first I knew about it was when I received a letter through the post," he said. "It was certainly nice to be recognised in this way and extra special because his family were able to go along.

"They were very proud of me, but when I am doing these fundraisers they worry, too, because they are very physically challenging."

Since the burpees challenge, Simon has also raised funds to mark 9-11 by climbing 110 floors in full kit on a step machine at Phoenix Gym, where he is a personal trainer and plans to work after his retirement.

And in spite of retiring, Simon has no plans to stop. . "Next challenge is 200 burpees a day in November for Bone Cancer Research and the Firefighters Charity," he said. "And I'm planning more after that."

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for emergency services at the county council, said: "Once again these awards show just how dedicated our teams are within Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue – going over and above what is already a challenging day job in many cases. The recipients should all be incredibly proud of what they have achieved – be that behind the scenes as essential support functions, or with their innovative and inspiring work to make things better for others."

Mark Baxter, Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, said: "Our people are our greatest asset – and that includes everyone who works within the fire service family, who all deserve our thanks for the part they play in keeping Lincolnshire safe. This year's awards celebrate some really stand-out achievements, especially during such challenging times for everyone. This continues to show how our staff are committed to supporting our communities in whichever way they can.”

Award winners included:

Louth's wholetime fire crew - Most effective community safety initiative award for video content to local communities, especially during the Covid pandemic.

Annie Best - Partnership working award. Work with housing and community organisations to improve safety in houses of multiple occupation particularly.

Simon Coxell (Skegness fire station) – Fundraising award. Fundraising efforts over 32 years, including his 500 burpee a day challenge in May 2021.

Business support team – team working award. Extended professional support to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and the emergency planning team during Covid pandemic.

Jason Lawley - Outstanding Contribution to the Service. Setting up Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue's Peer Support Network where colleagues support others who are struggling, throughout the service

Martin Bell (Leverton fire station) - Councillor’s Award. Martin's enthusiasm and dedication has helped the station recruit 7 more firefighters at Leverton in the last 12 months with another 3 now training.

Katherine Mawer (Vacccination Manager for UKISAR) - Councillor’s Award Caythorpe-based Katherine has carried out this role for 15 years, ensuring our International Search and Rescue team have the necessary medical requirements for responses all over the world, often at short notice.

Lincoln South fire station - Most improved station

Metheringham fire station – Beacon station

You can still support Simon's JustGiving page by visiting here.