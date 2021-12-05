Skegness hairdresser scoops two national awards

Darrel Starkey from Taylor’s Hair Studio in Skegness has been announced as the winner of Stylist of the Year and Creative Image of the Year at the 2021 Salon Awards.

Darrel Starkey from Taylor’s Hair Studio is the 2021 Salon Awards' Stylist of the Year and also won Creative Image of the Year.

His success was announced in front of his hairdressing peers at a glittering awards ceremony on Monday evening.

The awards received a record number of entries this year with more than 1100 entries, 600 finalists and 400 attendees on the night

itself.

Salon Awards are a new industry focused award which reward and recognise the hard work, dedication and passion put into every day salon life by salons throughout the United Kingdom.

Darrel was selected as a finalist from his entries which were submitted in July .

Competing against a variety of salons across the UK and within his home region of Lincolnshire itself was a nerve- wracking time for Darrel.

However, being announced winner of the double category shows how much his work and dedication he has given to his clients and the salon.

Darrel commentedL: "Being announced as the winner of not one but two categories at this year's Salon Awards is incredible – a huge achievement for me and something I am beyond proud of.

"Since the moment I began my career in hairdressing, I’ve put my all into my work, the salon and clients and do my best to progress at every opportunity and strive for success.