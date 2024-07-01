Skegness honours veterans and serving members on Armed Forces Day
Free wristbands were issued at Fantasy Island and entertainment was organised on Skegness Pier.
Lincolnshire Wildlife Park also offered free entry, offering live 1940’s entertainment, vintage vehicles and memorabilia.
Some veterans even popped into the Skegness Reggae and Ska Festival and thanked organisers for making them so welcome.
Skegness Royal British Legion had a stall on the pier. Louise Clarkson, secretary of the Skegness branch, said: “We attended to raise awareness of our existence in Skegness, to be a point of contact and refuge for serving and ex armed forces personnel.
"We also showed the community the progress being made in the Community Remembrance project, with samples of the varied poppies that are being created for the display at the Cock Tower by this amazing community.
"We offered out knitting patterns and donated wool and were lucky enough to be joined by Annie Shelley from the knit and natter group in Burgh, who gave up her time to show people how to get started with the knitting needles.”
To get involved with the campaign, visit Skegness Poppy Appeal on Facebook.
