Skegness teenager receives community award for raising over £36k over past five years
Summer Willets,14, received the award for her charity work raising £36,000 over the past five years for numerous charities.
This follows the British Citizen Youth Award she received last year for her work.
In announcing her latest accolade, Coun Findley listed the charities Summer has supported, including Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, the Firefighters Charity, Natureland, Ingoldmells Food Bank, the Village Church Farm Museum, Alive and Kicking, Ukraine Appeal Dementia Uk, Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary and Children in Need.
She has also helped raise money for Seathorne Primary Academy and the music department of Skegness Grammar School.
"This award is given to a memner of the communutry for their outstanding work,” said Coun Findley. “I am sure you will all agree Summer is a very worthy recipient and role model for all of us.”
Summer, who recently won a family getaway courtesy of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV, thanked the council for the recognition.
"I would also like to thank my family who have supported me.
"This is a great honour.”
- Summer’s next big fundraiser in aid of Seaside Greyhounds is a black tie Charity Gala Night hosted by Spencer Greaves on Saturday, July 27, at the Hatters Hotel in Drummond Road. The evening includes a gala buffet, enetertainment, a raffle and two games of bingo. Tickets are £15 and are available by calling 07432590397.
