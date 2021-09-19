Sleaford author assembles team of writers to create charity anthology book

Artwork on the front of the short stories collection.

Criminal Pursuits is being published in support of POhWER, a UK-based human rights cause.

It has been edited by Samantha Lee Howe, of Ruskington, who also features as one of the book’s 14 authors.

Samantha Lee Howe joined POhWER as a patron in January year. Inspired by its work, she reached out to contacts in her own industry and asked if they would collaborate with her on a new book of page-turning crime stories. The result contains pieces by: Bryony Pearce, Paul Magrs, Sandra Murphy, Maxim Jakubowski, Sally Spedding, Caroline England, Awais Khan, Raven Dane, Amy Myers, A. A. Chaudhuri, Rhys Hughes, Christine Poulson, and Paul Finch, as well as Samantha – with all waiving their royalties from the publication.

Samantha Lee Howe, of Ruskington.

Samantha, whose debut psychological thriller, The Stranger In Our Bed, will be released as a film in 2022, said: “As a newly appointed patron, I was determined to find ways to support POhWER’s very important work. Within these pages, you will find the incredibly generous donation of a story from each of these amazingly talented writers. I’m grateful to be in a position where I can help in this way and am counting down the hours until publication day.”