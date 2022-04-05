Sleaford Round Table set to end but new group forming

Sleaford Round Table members, from left - Alex Lambert and Ian Freeman at last year's Oktoberfest.

Sleaford and District Round Table, part of a nationwide movement, looks set to fold at its annual meeting on April 12 after decades of social events and fundraising for the community, as most of its members have reached the upper age limit of 45, forcing them to leave.

Current chairman Ian Freeman said: “If more people wanted to join they are welcome, but we don’t envisage it.”

The Round Table donates to local charities from funds raised during events such as the annual Oktoberfest. It also set up a scheme to install public access defibrillators around the area.

Many of the members of the men only group, plus others who had already had to step down, as well as partners, are waiting in the wings to form a new, more inclusive group designed to keep the defibrillators going.

Mr Freeman said the new Shock Sleaford group met on Friday at the Station House Conference Centre on Church Lane to plan the way forward, but they hope to continue with many of the previous social activities including holding a beer festival to pay for the defibrillators’ upkeep.

He said: “The Round Table has gone but we have not. It is a newly registered charity with three trustees, will be open and not restrictive and still fundraising for the community.

“If we end up raising more money than we need we will use it for other good causes too.”

He hoped more people would get involved as there is no age limit on who can become a member to actively support the community.