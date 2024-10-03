Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New scare zones, macabre mazes and live horror-themed entertainment are predicted when Fantasy Island enters the dark side for Halloween.

Fear Island 2024 returns to the theme park in Ingoldmells next week with lots of new attractions to leave you trembling in your boots.

Following their award-winning success at Scare Con 2024 where the now infamous Ravenous took home the coveted Best Scare Experience Award, the creators are excited to announce that it’s back – and more terrifying than ever!

Whether you’re daring enough to take on the scare mazes or prefer one of the other terrifying attractions, Fear Island will deliver an unforgettable experience for all.

Last year's Psycho Mansion at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

Highlights of Fear Island 2024:

 Award-Winning Ravenous: Returning after its triumph at Scare Con, this maze promises new twists, turns and horrifying surprises.

 Enhanced Scare Attractions: They’ve upped the ante with an even more terrifying Outpost and added The 9 Circles, new for 2024, which promises a disturbing descent into the depths of the underworld!

 Family-Friendly Halloween Fun: Younger and more nervous guests can enjoy lighter, spooky-themed fun in Phantoms of Psycho Mansion and The Secret of the Mummy’s Tomb.

“Fantasy Island has long been a cornerstone of British seaside entertainment, drawing millions of visitors annually,” said Joe Webb, Joe Webb, Head of Marketing.

"With its commitment to innovation and excellence, the park has once again cemented itself as one of the UK’s leading family-friendly destinations.

"As part of their ongoing mission to provide unforgettable experiences, we are thrilled to offer another season of hauntingly good fun with Fear Island 2024.”

The grand opening takes place on Saturday, October 19, when the fear begins – and there is a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday, November 2, to light up the night sky.

Our video from last year’s event gives you a taste of the type of attrcations that make the venue a must-see destination for Halloween.