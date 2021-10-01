South Ormsby Estate tempts businesses to ‘buy locally’ for Christmas gifts

South Ormsby Estate hopes businesses will “buy locally” for Christmas gifts.

From award-winning gins to Christmas turkeys, South Ormsby Estate has made a range of local produce available as the perfect gifts for companies this Christmas.

Each year, organisations of all sizes spend thousands of pounds on corporate gifts for clients, customers, staff and volunteers.

While many resort to well known, international brands for presents, South Ormsby Estate is hoping it can encourage businesses to ‘buy locally’ with its Massingberd-Mundy family of products.

The Massingberd-Mundy range includes the multi-award winning Marie Jeanne’s Pink Gin and Burrell’s Dry Gin, which are produced by Massingberd-Mundy Distillery in Driby, as well as grass-fed, high welfare original population Lincoln Red beef, which is reared on the 3,000 acre estate. The estate is also rearing free range, high welfare Lincolnshire Buff chickens and Norfolk Black turkeys. which will be available to order with guaranteed delivery for Christmas.

Making ordering as simple as possible, organisations can order online and arrange for all items to be delivered directly to their recipients homes or workplaces.

Packages are made to order, whether items are ordered individually or as a selection of products. Orders worth more than £500 are also entitled to a 25 per cent discount.

South Ormsby Estate chef, Mark Vines, said: “One of the things I love about Lincolnshire is the passion people have for local produce.

“We’re known for feeding the nation, with 12% of England’s food grown here, but I know how tempting it is for business owners at Christmas time to order a load of big brand chocolates and treats for clients, just because it’s easy.

“We wanted to make it just as simple for businesses to buy amazing local produce by creating a really streamlined system for corporate gifting. It means you can place large or small orders of delicious, locally grown food and drink to treat your customers, clients and contacts and then we deliver it to their door for you

“We’re offering mouth-watering beef from the Massingberd-Mundy Lincoln Red Beef herd, award-winning artisan gin from our distillery, and we’re even supplying turkeys and chickens reared on the estate.

“It’s a great coming together of everything we do here and it’s very exciting.”

Tristan Jørgensen, head distiller at Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, added: “This Christmas is the biggest yet for the team at South Ormsby Estate and especially for the distillery.

“Preparations for Christmas began back in March and we’re working around the clock to distill, bottle, and package our flagship gins and some special limited-edition bottles.

“Of course, I’d always say that the best present is an award-winning, small-batch artisan gin, but with all the amazing food and drink produced in our area, there’s something for everyone.

“I really hope that businesses decide to buy locally this Christmas and treat their contacts and team members with something special.”