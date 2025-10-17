Spine-chilling return of Fear Island at Fantasy Island in Skegness
Tonight (Friday) special guests will get a first glimpse of what to expect from this year’s attractions leading up to Halloween.
A brand new attraction, a new Fear Island zone location in the park, free live entertainment and a frighteningly fantastic firework display on October 25 are all set to leave you shaking in your boots – if you dare!
Here is what to expect:
Phantoms of Psycho Mansion
A séance gone terribly wrong has banished the former residents and unleashed a family of silly spooks and restless souls of the house’s tragic past, and now they roam the halls, eager for visitors.
12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.
Mild Scare Factor
High Scare Factor Attractions
9 Circles
This year, Fear Island invites you to descend into 9 Circles. Inspired by the deepest pits of the underworld, you’ll brave nine terrifying levels of hell, each more twisted and tormenting than the last. But there’s one thing you must remember—though you walk through the shadows alone, the darkness keeps its own company…
This is not an experience for the faint of heart. Those with heart conditions, the young, or the easily terrified should stay far away.
Enter at your own risk!
12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.
Snap
New for this year, within a place, inside a room, there sits a man encased in gloom,
He heard a cry and all went black, Up came the axe and his mind went… SNAP
Step right up… if you dare.
The curtain rises on a show spiralling into chaos, where the laughter has twisted into something far more sinister. A clown, consumed by madness, teeters on the edge of reality—his world unravelling before your eyes. What’s real? What’s illusion?
There’s only one way out… but will you make it? Or will you become part of the act… forever?
12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted
The Ravenous
Journey into the depths of a secluded cabin and uncover the dark and disturbing secrets of a family consumed by an insatiable hunger. Escape the clutches of the family as they insist on having you for dinner.
12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.
Family Friendy
Spooky Toucan Tours
Perfect for families, Spooky Toucan Tours is a frightfully fun Halloween adventure that everyone can enjoy. Get ready to venture back into the haunted temple and see if you can unravel the Mystery of the Mummy!
DR GRIMM SIDE SHOW OF FEAR
Step into the dark and twisted world of Dr. Grimm’s Side Show of Fear, a macabre Victorian spectacle where the strange, the sinister, and the supernatural collide. This outdoor stage production delivers a gripping blend of eerie performances, grotesque curiosities, and high-energy frights, immersing audiences in an experience straight out of a twisted 19th-century nightmare.
Showtimes: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm Location: Fear Island Zone Stage
Pirates Of Fear Island Bay
Sing-a-long and set sail for a family adventure! Join the silly, spooky Pirates Of Fear Island Bay for a panto style show with a haunting twist!
Showtimes: 1:30pm & 4:30pm
- Fear Island opens to the public tomorrow (Saturday). The attraction runs on 18-19 Oct / 22-26 Oct / 29 Oct – 2nd Nov.
To book tickets visit https://sales.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/package/Fear%20Island%20Packages