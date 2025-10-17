Brace yourselves for the spine-chilling return of Fear Island at Fantasy Island in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight (Friday) special guests will get a first glimpse of what to expect from this year’s attractions leading up to Halloween.

A brand new attraction, a new Fear Island zone location in the park, free live entertainment and a frighteningly fantastic firework display on October 25 are all set to leave you shaking in your boots – if you dare!

Here is what to expect:

Fear Island returns to Fantasy Island in Skegness.

Phantoms of Psycho Mansion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A séance gone terribly wrong has banished the former residents and unleashed a family of silly spooks and restless souls of the house’s tragic past, and now they roam the halls, eager for visitors.

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.

Mild Scare Factor

High Scare Factor Attractions

9 Circles

This year, Fear Island invites you to descend into 9 Circles. Inspired by the deepest pits of the underworld, you’ll brave nine terrifying levels of hell, each more twisted and tormenting than the last. But there’s one thing you must remember—though you walk through the shadows alone, the darkness keeps its own company…

This is not an experience for the faint of heart. Those with heart conditions, the young, or the easily terrified should stay far away.

Enter at your own risk!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.

Snap

New for this year, within a place, inside a room, there sits a man encased in gloom,

He heard a cry and all went black, Up came the axe and his mind went… SNAP

Step right up… if you dare.

The curtain rises on a show spiralling into chaos, where the laughter has twisted into something far more sinister. A clown, consumed by madness, teeters on the edge of reality—his world unravelling before your eyes. What’s real? What’s illusion?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s only one way out… but will you make it? Or will you become part of the act… forever?

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted

The Ravenous

Journey into the depths of a secluded cabin and uncover the dark and disturbing secrets of a family consumed by an insatiable hunger. Escape the clutches of the family as they insist on having you for dinner.

12+ ADVISED. Under 12’s will be granted entry if with a paying adult of 16+.

Family Friendy

Spooky Toucan Tours

Perfect for families, Spooky Toucan Tours is a frightfully fun Halloween adventure that everyone can enjoy. Get ready to venture back into the haunted temple and see if you can unravel the Mystery of the Mummy!

DR GRIMM SIDE SHOW OF FEAR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step into the dark and twisted world of Dr. Grimm’s Side Show of Fear, a macabre Victorian spectacle where the strange, the sinister, and the supernatural collide. This outdoor stage production delivers a gripping blend of eerie performances, grotesque curiosities, and high-energy frights, immersing audiences in an experience straight out of a twisted 19th-century nightmare.

Showtimes: 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm & 5pm Location: Fear Island Zone Stage

Pirates Of Fear Island Bay

Sing-a-long and set sail for a family adventure! Join the silly, spooky Pirates Of Fear Island Bay for a panto style show with a haunting twist!

Showtimes: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Fear Island opens to the public tomorrow (Saturday). The attraction runs on 18-19 Oct / 22-26 Oct / 29 Oct – 2nd Nov.

To book tickets visit https://sales.fantasyislandresort.co.uk/package/Fear%20Island%20Packages