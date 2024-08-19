Star of 'The Archers' soap is now a talking newspaper volunteer in Louth - at age of 90

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An actress who starred in the BBC radio soap ‘The Archers’ is now a volunteer with Louth’s talking newspaper service – at the ripe age of 90.

Lesley Saweard played the character of Christine Barford, sister of Phil Archer, from 1953 to 2019, apart from a six-year break in the 1960s.

This made her one of the longest-serving soap actors in the world, with her final episode coming on December 30 five years ago.

She even met her late husband, Geoffrey Lewis, on the set of ‘The Archers’. They were married in 1956 and had two children.

Talking newspaper volunteer Lesley Saweard, a former actress on radio soap 'The Archers', celebrates her 90th birthday.

Now she is still putting her voice to good use as a volunteer with the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, which produces a talking newspaper version of the ‘Louth Leader’ and other titles in Lincolnshire, including the ‘Skegness Standard’.

Lesley, who lives in Louth, is a ‘Talking News’ reader and part of a team that records, edits and sends out the papers in audio form for people who are struggling with their eyesight and unable to read the print or digital versions.

It is posted out on a memory stick which, after listening, the subscribers return to the society to be used again.

The society’s publicity co-ordinator, Ingrid Ashton, says the volunteers “do a marvellous job every week” and, to show its appreciation, it held birthday celebrations for Lesley and another reader this month.

Volunteers and members having a laugh at one of Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society's social groups.

While Lesley was 90, Gillian Cross, who also helps to run one of the society’s social groups in Mablethorpe, was 80. Both received flowers and tucked into birthday cake.

Ingrid said: “Volunteering obviously leads to a long and healthy life! We are honoured that both Lesley and Gillian give their free time to the society.”

As well as the talking newspapers and the social groups, the Louth-based society’s army of volunteers take on a range of roles from befriending people with sight impairment to helping at eye clinics or with administration and fundraising.

Talking newspaper volunteer Gillian Cross celebrates her 80th birthday.

The society is an independent charity that relies on donations and grants for its funding. It currently serves 1,460 people, 75 per cent of whom are over 65.

Anyone who needs help can call 01507 605604 to arrange for an assessment by a sight impairment officer. Call the same number if you wish to become a volunteer or make a donation.