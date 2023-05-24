Steampunks take over Baumber's Walled Gardens for the weekend!

Teapot racing, tea duelling, and horseless dressage were just some of the quirky activities on offer during this ​Steampunk-inspired weekend.

Steampunks form left: Carol and John Barthorpe of Metheringham, Tina Rose of Sleaford, Josie Markham, and Alan Ward of Lincoln. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​Horncastle’s Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) teamed up with their fellow Steampunks at Splendid Sleaford Steampunk Society to host their first Steampunk Weekend in The Enchanted Garden over Saturday and Sunday (May 20 and 21).

FLOSS founder and spokesman Captain Nathaniel Tennyson said: “The weekend went exceptionally well! We had so many people there from all over the county as well as further afield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The weather was absolutely gorgeous, the gardens themselves are glorious and awash with colour and character, and we had fantastic music from Madam Misfit on the Saturday and The Rockett Dogs on the Sunday, both of whom were supported by The Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band.”

Zara Bedford, Caroline Bedford and Dave Bedford of Boston at the Walled Gardens.

As well as live music, there were Steampunk-inspired stalls, games including Tea Duelling, displays, wand casting, terrabatics, and horseless dressage all running over the weekend.

Jord Arkley and Matthew Brooks at the Steam Punk event at Baumber Walled Gardens.

Steampunks Hazel and David Michael with Sapphire Michael, 6, of Lincoln.

Mark and Sally Garner of Nettleham at the Steampunk event at Baumber Walled Gardens.