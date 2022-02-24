The Cottage Museum at Woodhall Spa EMN-220218-073159001

The Cottage Museum in Woodhall Spa is looking for new volunteers to help run the museum in Iddesleigh Road.

The museum is housed in a 19th century pre-fabricated bungalow and the collection documents the development of Woodhall Spa, using photographs and items that have been donated over the past 35 plus years.

Museum trustee, Phil Groves, said: “If you are interested in local history, this is the place for you.

“There are no set hours for volunteers, you can be as flexible as you like and there is a number of ways to get involved.”

The main areas covered by the volunteers are: marketing, finance, visitor services (meeting and greeting), education and grounds maintenance.

There are also volunteering opportunities through fundraising support, through the special events, such as the 40s weekend and the very popular Music in the Garden series. An expression of interest form and descriptions of all the volunteer roles can be found on the museum website at www.cottagemuseum.co.uk.

Phil added: “We are also hosting a coffee morning for Friends and volunteers on Wednesday March 2, from 10.30am. Anyone interested in finding out more will be welcome to come along and meet us on an informal basis.

“We look forward to seeing you.”