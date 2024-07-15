Stozfest ready to rock Bardney

Stozfest's 2023 event.

​Plans are well underway to bring a new-look music festival back to Bardney next month.

​Stozfest was held for the first time last August, with live music playing in the car park of the Old Angel Inn in the village, and now the committee has formalised plans to return this summer, with a slightly different plan to last year’s debut.

Taking place on Saturday August 10, this year’s Stozfest will again take place at the Old Angel Inn, with six live bands set to perform outside in the car park, including popular local artist Charlie Russell, from 11.30am until 8.30pm.

Then the live music will continue inside the Inn from 9.15pm until closing time at 11.30pm, with performances from acts including JC/DC, The Javelins, and Hey Dude.

This year’s event will also be a fundraiser, with all proceeds from Stozfest going to raise money to refurbish the play area in the village.

To further boost funds for the play area refurb, Stozfest merchandise including hats and t-shirts, will also be available to purchase.

The Stozfest organising committee, fronted by Tony Castle whose band Astra will also be performing, has extended their thanks to the event’s sponsors – OMEX, Home From Home Care, and Steve Andrew Car Sales.

During the event, there will also be food and drinks available from inside the Old Angel Inn, and a raffle will run.

Prizes for the raffle from local businesses and individuals would be gratefully accepted, and these can be dropped off at the Old Angel Inn during opening hours.

To keep up to date on the latest Stozfest news, visit https://www.facebook.com/Theoldangelinn