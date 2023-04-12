Register
Striking aerial images show the scale of progress and hard work at Boston's new nature reserve

You may be forgiven for thinking these images are a form of abstract art.

By Gemma Gadd
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST
The stunning aerial shot of Dion's Wood. The white dots are actually plastic coatings protecting each new tree planted by volunteers.The stunning aerial shot of Dion's Wood. The white dots are actually plastic coatings protecting each new tree planted by volunteers.
The stunning aerial shot of Dion's Wood. The white dots are actually plastic coatings protecting each new tree planted by volunteers.

However, each little dot is not the work of a painter’s brush – but the work of volunteers who have planted 17,000 trees surrounded by protective guards.

The stunning drone shots, taken by photographer Christopher Lewis, capture the impressive progress made at the new Dion’s Wood nature reserve in Boston.

As reported by the Standard earlier this year, Boston Woods Trust, which is behind the new reserve, organised ‘tree parties’ to rope volunteers in to help with the extensive planting effort over the winter.

Christopher's drone shot of the lake section of the new nature reserve, Dion's Wood, in Boston.Christopher's drone shot of the lake section of the new nature reserve, Dion's Wood, in Boston.
Christopher's drone shot of the lake section of the new nature reserve, Dion's Wood, in Boston.

Most recently, volunteers have been adding mulch to each newly-planted tree to help them retain moisture.

Located off Willoughby Road, near Pilgrim Hospital, construction work first began at the site back in 2021, with the lake and pathways being dug out.

The Trust says that once complete, Dion’s Wood will offer visitors nearly 35 acres of young woodland, wildflower meadows and a lake to explore along 3km of pathways.

They also aim to “prioritise the wildlife”, so no dogs will be allowed and visitors will be asked to keep to the paths.

Christopher Lewis Photography's aerial photo of Dion's Wood, situated near to Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.Christopher Lewis Photography's aerial photo of Dion's Wood, situated near to Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.
Christopher Lewis Photography's aerial photo of Dion's Wood, situated near to Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.

It is also hoped that staff and patients at the hospital will make use of the new nature spot.

In the trust’s latest newsletter, chairman Adrian Isaac said: “The last ‘piece in the jigsaw’ at Dion’s is the entrance into the reserve from the rear of Pilgrim Hospital. When we have their agreement this will soon be completed allowing Pilgrim staff to enjoy the facility on their doorstep.”

