Striking aerial images show the scale of progress and hard work at Boston's new nature reserve

However, each little dot is not the work of a painter’s brush – but the work of volunteers who have planted 17,000 trees surrounded by protective guards.
The stunning drone shots, taken by photographer Christopher Lewis, capture the impressive progress made at the new Dion’s Wood nature reserve in Boston.
As reported by the Standard earlier this year, Boston Woods Trust, which is behind the new reserve, organised ‘tree parties’ to rope volunteers in to help with the extensive planting effort over the winter.
Most recently, volunteers have been adding mulch to each newly-planted tree to help them retain moisture.
Located off Willoughby Road, near Pilgrim Hospital, construction work first began at the site back in 2021, with the lake and pathways being dug out.
The Trust says that once complete, Dion’s Wood will offer visitors nearly 35 acres of young woodland, wildflower meadows and a lake to explore along 3km of pathways.
They also aim to “prioritise the wildlife”, so no dogs will be allowed and visitors will be asked to keep to the paths.
It is also hoped that staff and patients at the hospital will make use of the new nature spot.
In the trust’s latest newsletter, chairman Adrian Isaac said: “The last ‘piece in the jigsaw’ at Dion’s is the entrance into the reserve from the rear of Pilgrim Hospital. When we have their agreement this will soon be completed allowing Pilgrim staff to enjoy the facility on their doorstep.”