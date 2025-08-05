Take an open top bus tour of Skegness coast aboard the Seasiders
The Skegness Seasiders Summer Party was held in Tower Gardens and also included the presentation of a cheque for £1,000 to the company’s charity partner, Age UK Lincoln and South Lincolnshire.
Each of the 12 Seasiders buses is named and decorated with a unique seaside-themed design, including characters like Rocky, Candy, and Shelly.
These open-top buses offer a scenic route around Skegness, stopping at major attractions like the Boating Lake, The Pier, and Fantasy Island, according to Stagecoach and Great Scenic Journeys.
The Seasiders operate on a frequent service every 15 minutes between Skegness and Ingoldmells, making it easy for visitors to hop on and off throughout the day. The first departure from Skegness around 6.37am and the last around 2:52pm, arriving at Fantasy Island around 3:12pm. These routes are direct, with no transfers, and take approximately 18 minutes,
Seasiders are part of Stagecoach's broader network of bus services in the UK.
For more details visit www.stagecoachbus.com
