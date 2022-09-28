Tattershall Farm Park suffers second shocking break-in

Lincs Police.

Tattershall Farm Park was broken into back in August, where the offenders gained access by cutting a hole in the perimeter fence and stole one of their quad bikes, as well as a number of expensive tools worth around £20,000, including a circular saw, a chainsaw, two Jerry cans full of fuel, a leaf blower and hoover, spanners, hedge cutters and more, as well as the farm’s quad bike.

And now owners Marie and Morrell are devastated that on Monday night (September 26), they were broken into again, with offenders breaking in through the wall of their workshop and making off with a number of gardening tools and equipment.

Marie said: “We were lucky that we hadn’t got round to replacing what was taken last time so there wasn’t as much for them to take this time.

"But they may come back again, so for now we’re trying to batten down the hatches and make the building safe.

"We’ve been trying to cheer each other up and not let it get us down, but still, it’s so sad that it has come to this – again.”

Lincolnshire Police is now appealing for information relating to these two break-ins.

A spokesman said: “We received a call just after 7am on Tuesday (September 27) reporting a burglary at Tattershall Farm Park, Marsh Lane, Tattershall.

"Offenders have stolen two strimmers, a Makita tool box, a pole borer and a strimmer helmet from one of the buildings at the farm.

“This is the second burglary the owners have suffered. The first being on the 8 August. On that occasion power tools and a quad bike were stolen; the quad bike was later recovered.

“Our inquiries into both incidents are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who has any information that will assist our inquiry to contact us.”

You can contact police with any information by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting incident 45 of 27 September.