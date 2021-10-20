The Snowman flies in to Lincoln Cathedral once more

See The Snowman in the magical setting of Lincoln Cathedral with a live orchestra

The performances will take place on Saturday December 11, when the festive classic will be shown on a big screen in the nave, accompanied by a live orchestra and soloists from the Cathedral Choir.

The Snowman has become an integral part of many families’ Christmas since the picture book was first published in 1978.

The animated version was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 1982 and has been shown every year since.

In keeping with the book, the film of The Snowman is wordless and free of dialogue, except for the now iconic, “Walking in the Air” which will be performed by a chorister from Lincoln Cathedral Choir at each performance.

The heart-warming story will be accompanied by a live orchestra who will bring the score to life and make the most of the incredible acoustics of the Cathedral.

The nave will be lit to create a magical atmosphere ensuring an unforgettable experience for adults and children alike.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday October 21 on the cathedral website, www.lincolncathedral.com.

The screenings will take place at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8.30pm.