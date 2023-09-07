Register
'They don't represent us': Backlash as far-right activists hold RAF Scampton meetings

In response to negative feedback from the Home Office’s RAF Scampton meetings, far-right activists have decided to hold their own public forums.
By James Turner
Published 7th Sep 2023, 08:06 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 08:06 BST
After five months of little community engagement, the Home Office finally held four community engagement events at the Lincolnshire Showground, allowing residents to share their concerns about its plans to house 2,000 asylum seekers at the former airbase.

However, attendees leaving the grounds were visibly frustrated.

Recognising the concerns, the far-right National Detachment Support group announced two public meetings in Welton and Scampton.

Coun Roger Patterson, West Lindsey Council member for Scampton. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)Coun Roger Patterson, West Lindsey Council member for Scampton. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)
Coun Roger Patterson, West Lindsey Council member for Scampton. (Photo by: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

A statement said: “The fact that after months of waiting and trusting in the established authorities to sort the issue of RAF Scampton out, the situation has only gotten worse and all of those avenues have failed.

“Consequently, the only option left available is to organise ourselves politically with the objective of replacing those who are currently making the decisions.”

However, the meetings have been condemned.

Coun Roger Patterson, West Lindsey Council member for Scampton, said: “Not again.

“These guys don’t represent us, we don’t want anything to do with the far-right. Our issue is to do with our future and the £300 million development deal from Scampton Holdings Limited.”

Coun Paul Swift and Coun Sabastian Hage, members for Welton & Dunholme, said, in a joint statement: “It has been consistently observed that wherever NSD establishes its presence, discord and trouble are soon to follow. We wish to express in no uncertain terms that the far right, along with any other extremist ideologies, are not welcome in the peaceful ward we have the honour of representing.

“As someone who has devoted nearly a quarter of his life to the Royal Air Force, Coun Hague finds it particularly troubling that a far-right group is exploiting an issue so close to the heart of our local community.

“Coun Hague and Coun Swift, unequivocally state that we will not attend any event organised by the NSD.

“At the RAF Scampton event Coun Hague attended, he firmly communicated to the Home Office that the exclusion of Welton & Dunholme was untenable.

“In response, he received assurances these areas would be considered for inclusion in subsequent events. Our collective stance on RAF Scampton remains unchanged.”

