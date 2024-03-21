Thimbleby road "doesn't meet threshold" for speed limit change say county council

Thimbleby residents campaigning for 30mph speed limit, from left: John Swinn, Mike Clarke, Chris Holmes, Dennis Holmes, Jonathan Lincoln and Jan Clarke with her dog Alek. Photo:

Recently, the Horncastle News reported that Thimbleby residents were calling for Lincolnshire County Council to change the speed limit on Green Lane from 60mph to 30mph, but this has been rejected as the road “doesn’t meet the requirements” for the change.

Richard Fenwick, Head of Highways Asset and Local Management Services at the county council, explained that the criteria for placing or amending speed limits is the density of development adjacent to a road – like homes, businesses or schools, and the number of recorded accidents in the last five years, and Green Lane wouldn’t meet the threshold for a change in speed limit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We understand and appreciate residents’ concerns, but the current speed limit on Green Lane is typical of many other rural Lincolnshire roads, which are derestricted unless there has been a history of accidents,” he said.

​Resident Jonathan Lincoln, who launched the initial petition, said that he and the residents were disappointed in the council’s decision – but will continue to lobby for change, this will include meeting County Councillor Patricia Bradwell and Victoria Atkins MP.

He said that Green Lane is used as a cut-through from the A158, but this lane was not built to carry main road traffic and 60mph is far too fast, sand that it was “surely a matter of time” before there is a serious incident on the lane.

"A number of residents I spoke to no longer walk or cycle along the lane as they are simply too fearful to do so,” he said, “Our aim is to reclaim Green Lane for our village and those that walk there."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The support for reducing the speed limit is overwhelming and the fact that 155 local residents backed the petition shows clearly that support.

"Thimbleby parish council also "resolved to support and to submit the petition to the Highways Portfolio Holder, Lincolnshire County Council", e are grateful for that support and for the parish council listening to the community.”

Coun Patricia Bradwell, county councillor for Woodhall Spa and Wragby division, said: “I’m very aware of the petition being put to Thimbleby Parish Council and I completely understand people’s reasons for getting behind it since Green Lane is very narrow.

“I’ve had several chats with senior highways officers since hearing about these concerns, and they have stressed that the location wouldn’t meet the criteria for a speed reduction.