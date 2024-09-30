Thriving village hall in Hemingby celebrates 50th birthday and bumper Lottery grant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The village hall at Hemingby hosted a double celebration to mark its 50th anniversary and the award of a bumper grant from the National Lottery.

Back in 1974, the Mill Lane building, which used to be a small school, was bought for £1,000 and converted into a community hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, it has been altered and extended with the help of various grants. Now, it is a thriving hub that Hemingby relies heavily on as a meeting place and venue for a host of events and activities.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the 60 guests at the 50th birthday party were former pupils of the school, including Alan Parker, now 70. He gave a short speech about life at the school which included some amusing memories.

A cheque for £48,110 is presented by Emma Thyeor (second right), of the National Lottery Community Fund to representatives of Hemingby Village Hall. They are (from left) supporter Joy Rodwell, secretary Marie Newmarch, chair Josie Marshall and trustee Doug Rodwell. (PHOTO BY: Mick Fox)

Local farmer Michael Read also spoke about the history of the hall and its link with the Dymoke family, of Scrivelsby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Lieutenant Colonel John Dymoke who officially opened the hall in 1974, so it was appropriate that his grandson, Henry, was the star guest at the event, cutting a specially made anniversary cake. Henry is the latest member of the family to hold the feudal hereditary office of King’s Champion.

A third speech was made by hall trustee Doug Rodwell who, along with wife Joy, helped to prepare the application for a grant from the Lottery’s Community Fund.

With Emma Thyeor, of the fund, watching on, Doug acknowledged the support of the Lottery over many years, both for the hall, including the creation of a play area, and also for parish council events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special celebration cake to mark the 50th anniversary of Hemingby Village Hall. (PHOTO BY: Mick Fox)

This time, a grant of £48,110 has been given to the hall which is being used to build a new indoor storage extension to keep equipment and complement an outdoor garage space.

The money will also ensure the hall continues to be “a key element in the fabric of the Hemingby community”.

"It enables us to get together for official meetings but, above all, to socialise and help strengthen the village,” said a spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemingby Village Hall on Mill Lane, which opened 50 years ago and is now a thriving hub for events, meetings and activities.

"During the course of the year, it hosts many varied events, from Sunday lunches and the Lincoln Red Beef evening to a flower and vegetable show.”

Regular activities at the hall range from table tennis and carpet bowls to bread-making and watercolour classes. And it remains the go-to venue for weddings and parties.