Musicians with the passion to make music are being urged to come and join Louth’s Wind Orchestra.

With more than 40 musicians playing a dozen different instruments making up Louth’s Wind Orchestra, the group has gone from strength to strength since its inception by musical director David Pearce.

But as the orchestra is short of instruments in a few areas, those with a passion for making music are being urged to get involved.

The orchestra was founded by David in 2019 when he found that a lot of people the the Louth area wanted to play their instruments as part of a group, but there was nothing suitable locally.

He said: “I had the impetus then to start something up here in Louth, I wanted to bring together as many players as possible to make music together.”

At their first ever rehearsal in September of that year, 25 musicians came together playing all sorts of wind instruments, including the flute bassoon, trumpet, trombone, French horn, saxophone, euphonium and more.

And now the orchestra boasts 45 musicians who come together on Thursdays at Louth Methodist Church, form 6.30pm to 8pm.

But David said the orchestra is currently short of flute, French horn and clarinet players, and all who have experience of playing these instruments are welcome to come and join in.

"The experience levels of our musicians varies hugely,” David said, “We’ve got players who have many years of experience playing and teaching music and some who are just starting out.

"We want to be as inclusive as possible, as we’d say as long as you’re able to read music and can play a little, then anyone is welcome.”

Just some of the orchestra’s rising stars are 15-year-old Joe Sellars, who plays drums and is about to do his grade 7 drum exam, and Alban Gillick plays tenor horn and is grade 6 standard

Then there’s Eddie Sellars who is only 13 and plays also for Alford Silver Band and is grade 7 euphonium player, who will be taking centre stage and playing a solo at the orchestra’s next concert.

Louth Wind Orchestra plays a huge variety of music, from the traditional classical music to modern rock and pop songs.

Their next performance will be on Thursday December 22 at 7.30pm at Louth Methodist Church – both shows entitled "A Most Wonderful Christmas".