‘Tour de thanks’ sequel – Boston man back with another epic charity bike ride for NHS heroes

Going the extra mile this year (about 50 of them) for NHS heroes, James Clarke, of Boston.

James Clarke, 26, has once again pledged to cycle around the county in aid of NHS Charities Together in tribute to the heroism shown by NHS staff and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

As before, he will be stopping at all hospital sites on route to clap for two minutes, but this time the route is about 50 miles longer.

“This year, I’m biking much further and I’m even more determined to raise as much money as possible for the incredible NHS who’ve risked their own lives to save many others throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

James passing through Kirton on his way back to Boston during last year's ride.

Last year’s ‘tour de thanks’ raised £700 for NHS Charities Together, a sum he described as ‘absolutely fantastic’.

Speaking about the inspiration for the follow-up, he said: “I did an estimated 150 mile bike ride last August to say ‘thank you’ to all the NHS workers within the major hospitals in Lincolnshire. Back then, nobody could imagine how severe the second wave of the deadly coronavirus would become.

“It was absolutely frightening to see the amount of people who were sadly losing their lives on a daily basis at the start of the year. However, without the relentless efforts by the incredible NHS staff and volunteers who’ve continuously risked their own lives to save others, the death toll would’ve been undoubtedly a lot worse.

“They’ve been absolutely unbelievable during the whole course of the Covid-19 pandemic and I strongly believe that they deserve a massive ‘thank you’ which is why I’m biking a lot further on this occasion.”

James’ route will begin in Boston and take him through Spalding, Bourne, Grantham, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Barton-upon Humber, Grimsby, Louth, Mablethorpe and Skegness.

He is planning to take on the challenge, dubbed ‘Biking for our Heroes – a Big Thank You!’, on Saturday, June 12.