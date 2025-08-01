Tribute paid to Boston's Ella after 'courageous' battle against a brain tumour

Ella Pick, of Boston, pictured in early 2023, aged 18.

Tribute has been paid to a young Boston woman who passed away earlier this year following a ‘courageous’ battle against a brain tumour.

Ella Pick was just 18 years old when she was diagnosed with the diffuse midline glioma located in her brain stem. The discovery was made in July, 2023, after Ella developed problems with her sight. The prognosis was desperately sad – the tumour was declared to be inoperable and incurable, and Ella was given about a year to live.

In the end, Ella would live for about 18 months; she passed away on January 28, of this year, aged 20.

Speaking to The Standard for the first time since the tragic loss, Ella’s mum Lisa Lonsdale, 53, said: “Ella was very courageous throughout her fight, right to the very last day.

'It is what it is' - Ella's motto, tattooed on her arm.

“She never once complained or asked ‘why me?’ and only once told me she was scared.

“Her motto all the way through was ‘it is what it is’, which she had tattooed along her forearm.”

During the last 18 months of Ella’s life, those close to her helped her live it to the fullest.

They were supported by generous donations from members of the public – a GoFundMe appeal raised more than £16,500 alone.

Ella in Turkey in October 2024, one of the trips she made overseas following her diagnosis.

There were also fundraisers involving members of Ella’s family, staff at Tesco (where Ella worked before her diagnosis), and others (including someone who had never met her before).

The funds helped pay for trips to Benidorm, Dubai, Turkey, Disneyland Paris, Center Parcs for a Christmas event, Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, and York Christmas Market, as well as other experiences, including several spa days. “I will always be truly grateful to everyone’s kindness and generosity,” said Lisa. “Without that, we couldn’t have made Ella’s time here so memorable.”

In addition to the public donations, charities also offered support, with one funding a trip to London to see The Lion King, and another paying for a week’s break on the Lincolnshire coast.

Up until her final days, Ella was cared for at home by Lisa. However, she spent the last part of her life at Boston’s Butterfly Hospice.

White horses, with pink feathers, were among the details Ella planned for her 'day of celebration'.

Praising the level of care Ella received there, Lisa said: “What an absolutely amazing place and fantastic staff. They didn’t just welcome Ella, they welcomed the whole family and all her friends too, even letting her Dad bring Bella, the dog, in, too.”

“Nothing was too much trouble for them, making the last bit of time we had with Ella so much easier and I became ‘Mum’ again, not carer,” she added.

Inspired by her love of Percy Pig (the Marks & Spencer sweet), a friend of Lisa’s who works for Marks & Spencer arranged for Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar mascots to visit her at the hospice.

“What a day,” said Lisa. “Everyone loved it. Percy also brought Ella a bag of treats and a big cuddle toy of himself.”

Since then, the friend – Paul Smith, of Boston – has organised a donation of Easter eggs to the hospice for patients, relatives and staff, and also held a clothes collection in aid of the hospice’s shop.

Marks & Spencer also donated £500 to the hospice following Ella’s death, joining £900 raised by customers and staff at Tesco in her memory, Lisa added.

Ahead of her death, Ella had planned most of what she wanted for a ‘day of celebration’ once the time came to honour her life.

This included horses with pink feathers, a pink glitter casket and a pink dress code.

The procession to Boston Cemetery began at Ella’s grandparents’ home in the town, where neighbours had marked the occasion by displaying pink balloons outside their houses.

As Ella made her way to the cemetery, people lined the street, as well as Market Place and Marian Road, Lisa said.

Lisa described the attendance at the cemetery as ‘overwhelming’.

Continuing, she said Ella’s ashes are to be spread in a manner inspired by her daughter’s love of travel.

Ella had studied travel and tourism at Boston College with the hope of becoming a flight attendant.

“Ella and I had discussed what we would do with her ashes, so every time I go on holiday I will sprinkle a little bit of Ella,” said Lisa. “She wanted to be a flight attendant so she’ll get around the world one way or another.”

Ella is survived by her father Mark, 52, and two brothers, Calum, 29, and Evan, 24.

Lisa described her daughter as having ‘an absolute heart of gold’ and as ‘brave beyond words’.

She was ‘very sassy’, she said, ‘quick with her comebacks’, and was someone who ‘loved all her family and friends’.

She was ‘the bravest person I have ever met’, she added, saying: “I am so proud to call her my daughter.”