Tributes paid to "devoted husband and dad"

James Pryor

The family of James Pryor, who died in a road traffic collision in Glentham, Market Rasen on July 11, have paid tribute to a devoted husband and dad.

In a statement, his family have paid tribute to Jim, as he liked to be known as, who they said had a kind heart”:

"He was dedicated to his wife and family, he was a family man, he was the life and soul of the family and knew how to have a good time.

"He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and soon to become a grandfather to his first granddaughter. Jim lived for his family.

“Alongside his family, Jim was extremely popular with many friends that he surrounded himself around. He had a passion for his motorbikes and fishing, which he did with his loving wife Julie.

"Jim was popular with all he met. He was extremely pleasant to be around, being able to make anyone smile and laugh.